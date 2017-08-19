Bachelor Peter Kraus? Why Chris Harrison Says It's 'Not Completely Off the Table' Despite Series Creator's Tweet

Peter Kraus may be in the running to be the next Bachelor star after all — according to the franchise’s host, Chris Harrison.

“Peter is a very good man, a great guy,” Harrison tells PEOPLE. “It’s always hard to talk about who would be a good Bachelor/Bachelorette because then everybody goes off and takes that as, ‘Oh Harrison doesn’t like him.’ That has nothing to do with it. They’re all good people, it’s about choosing someone who will make a good Bachelor, good television and who we think is sincerely ready for this moment – ready to be the Bachelor, ready to settle down.”

“There’s the added factor: who will America really fall in love with and want to go on this journey?” he adds. “That’s ultimately what we need is everyone to watch. With all that said, it’s not an indictment on Peter, he’s a really good guy. I think what Mike was saying was at the end of the show, is Peter really ready to settle down? The show exposes a lot. Everybody learns a lot about themselves as they go through this. I think Peter learned that he’s not quite ready to really settle down and really commit. I think there are some issues that he’s still dealing with from his past.”

On Thursday, Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss sent a tweet that seemed to eliminate Lindsay’s runner-up from the shortlist.

“Do we really want a Bachelor who isn’t ready to settle down with a woman he loves?” asked Fleiss. “Hmmm. Not what # thebachelor is all about ….”

Kraus was sent home by Rachel Lindsay on the most recent season of The Bachelorette after admitting that he wasn’t quite ready to propose, despite his love for her.

“It seems like he’s still working through some things,” Harrison says. “I think his time with Rachel exposed some things in his life that he probably has to deal with and needs to handle before he’s ready to settle down. In no way does that make him a bad guy or not worthy. He may make a great Bachelor. It’s not like it’s completely off the table. But after seeing him be with Rachel, it didn’t give you that glowing feeling of, Hey, this guy is ready for another chance at love. It would be really hard to spin that.”

With speculation circulating about who will be the franchise’s next leading man, there are two former contestants whose names seem to have been added to the shortlist of contenders.

“Someone should be keeping an eye out for Luke [Pell], from JoJo [Fletcher]’s season,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

The other possible candidate is Robby Hayes, 28, who is starring on this season of Bachelor in Paradise.

“There’s also been some conversation around Robby, JoJo’s first runner up, as a contender,” said the source. “Right now he’s getting a questionable edit on Paradise, with Raven [Gates] mocking him a lot, but he’s been put on the show for a reason, to remind everyone of who he is and how hot he is, and if the audience seems to be responding well to him, he’s got a real shot at it.”

Bachelor in Paradise is currently airing Mondays and Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC, and a new season of The Bachelor is expected to premiere early next year.