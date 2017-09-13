Chris Harrison Will 'Never Say Never' to Ben Higgins and Nick Viall Being on The Bachelor Again

Chris Harrison isn’t too worried about former Bachelor star Ben Higgins post-split from fiancée Lauren Bushnell. In fact, the franchise host says Higgins is “going to do fine.”

In a new sit-down with PEOPLE Now, Harrison opens up about Higgins – who he calls a “good friend” – and how he dealt with the end of his engagement.

“He’s good,” Harrison shares. “He was upset, they both were. You know they gave it their all. It sucks when you go through a breakup ever, much less when it’s on the cover of every magazine, on every talk show and all that.”

“And they get that it is, because when you open up your life like that, that’s part of it,” Harrison, 46, continues. “It’s tough to go through it publicly.”

The pair got engaged during Higgins’ season of The Bachelor, which premiered in January 2016. They announced the end of their relationship in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE in May.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce our decision to go our separate ways,” they said. “We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another. We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time.”

Bushnell is now in a relationship with Devin Antin.

Though Bushnell has moved on, Harrison says Higgins “will never say a cross word about her, he’s just a good guy.”

Harrison also addressed the breakup of another Bachelor couple: Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi, who announced their split five months after getting engaged on the finale of season 21.

“[Viall’s] like, ‘we gave it a shot,’ ” Harrison tells PEOPLE Now of catching up with the former Bachelor post-split. “He’s like, ‘I really did love her, I do love her it was very real – it was everything everyone thought it would be. It just didn’t work out.’ ”

So now that both men are back on the market, would they ever be given another chance at the helm of the show?

“Sure, I mean why not?” says Harrison. “I mean you never know … we always throw everything at the wall and see what sticks … I’ve learned never say never.”