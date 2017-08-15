Chris Harrison Reveals There Will Be No Engagements in Paradise — but He's Not Ruling Out a Live Proposal

For the first time in Bachelor in Paradise‘s history, audiences won’t see an engagement between two of the contestants in Mexico. But did any of the cast members fall in love — and could there be a proposal during the live in-studio finale?

“The short time frame, we came back and we had a compacted schedule,” host Chris Harrison explained on Monday evening to ABC News, referencing the sex scandal between DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios that subsequently suspended production of the fourth season.

“A little tougher to come up with a happy couple and I think you’re going to see there’s a little more of an organic feel to the show as it will continue after we leave Paradise,” he shared and added, “so we’re going to see if we have a happy couple and end up with an engaged couple during the live finale later on.”

On Monday night, season 4 of the Bachelor/ette spinoff premiered and viewers met a portion of the cast members who spent their summer in Mexico with the hopes of finding love with a fellow Bachelor Nation alum.

During the premiere episode, viewers also saw a snippet of the sex scandal which shook the BiP set and forced production to be halted — thus impacting the amount of time that contestants had in Paradise in comparison to the past three seasons.

In June, a sexual encounter occurred between Olympios, 24, and Jackson, 30, both of whom had been drinking heavily all day. Warner Bros. subsequently suspended production on the show and launched an internal investigation into “allegations of misconduct,” which was later cleared after they deemed nothing improper had occurred. Production soon resumed — this time without Olympios and Jackson.

According to Harrison, audiences will hear from Olympios and Jackson next week and more of what led to the shutdown will be aired in later episodes.

Although audiences will have to wait and see if any of the current couples found lifelong love when the live finale airs, they will get to witness the matrimony of two BiP alum!

On Tuesday evening, the second night of the season 4 premiere continues and will feature Evan Bass and Carly Waddell’s tropical nuptials, which were officiated by Harrison.

Having met on the third season of Paradise, the what seemed to be an unlikely couple were immediately drawn to each other. By the end of their journey on the ABC reality show, Bass found himself popping the question to the woman of his dreams.

“Everything happened for a reason,” Waddell, 31, previously told PEOPLE. “It’s been a long journey for me in Bachelor Nation, but I would do it a thousand times again. Because the next part is going to be bliss.”

The Bachelor in Paradise season 4 premiere continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.