Chris Harrison Says If Arie's ‘Going to Go Through This Level of Pain, It Had Better Be Worth It'

Every week, Bachelor host and executive producer Chris Harrison is giving EW his behind-the-scenes take on the latest episode.

Well, what can I say, Bachelor Nation, other than that this truly was the most dramatic 24 hours in Bachelor history. There is so much to talk about I don’t even know where to begin, but let’s take a moment and take a step back to Peru, where the ending of this whole thing (which became the beginning) all went down. Arie fell in love with two women and spent his final week in Cusco, Peru, having one last date with both of them and introducing both of them to his family. I can tell you that every single day in Peru, Arie was hoping to have a moment of clarity that gave him full confidence in what he should do, but his family loved both women and his dates with both women went really well. That sounds great, but it also made things harder.

At the end of the day, as we all saw, despite an amazing date at Machu Picchu with Lauren, he made a decision and on that last day decided to ask Becca to marry him. We all celebrated and clapped and felt amazing, and to be honest it felt like other proposals in beautiful locations. Little did we know that was the only the beginning of the story.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and fiancée Lauren

We don’t need to get into all the nitty-gritty details, but it’s clear that Arie pretty quickly started questioning his own decision and wondered what a life with Lauren would be like. It sounds as if he was upfront with Becca about his lingering feelings, but I don’t think she knew, and I’m not even sure HE knew, just how powerful those emotions were. So, Arie did the right thing when someone knows that a relationship has run its course and told Becca what was going on with him. It’s harsh and it’s brutal to call off an engagement, but I think it’s better than staying in a relationship that is going nowhere. As painful as it was to watch, I think it was important to see Arie take full responsibility for his actions and give Becca a clear explanation of what he wanted to do and why. And I also think it’s important that Arie made it as clear as he could that there was nothing Becca could have done differently. This was a mistake that Arie made and not reflective of Becca as a person.

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca ABC

After a long and emotional 24-hour period, I think we can now look upon this finale with clear eyes and see that everyone came out ahead. Arie and Lauren both came into this experience wanting the same thing that everyone else wanted: love. And together they found that. The road was hard and windy, but now they’re engaged and in love and both of their families and all of their friends are behind them, as are all of us at The Bachelor. If you’re going to go through this level of pain, it had better be worth it. At this point we really want what is best for them. They want each other and we want them to be happy. We also hope that all of you can support them as well and hope that they have a wonderful engagement and eventually get married and start a family together. Arie and Lauren, we wish you the best!

And it would all feel bittersweet if Becca didn’t know what her future was going to look like, but now that we know that Becca is the next Bachelorette, it seems like everyone gets to emerge from this season a winner. Becca is amazing and she deserves love as much as any Bachelorette we’ve ever had. You’ve met five of her suitors already, and soon you will meet at least 20 more. We are confident this is going to be a great season and we are confident that Becca will find exactly what she is looking for: a love that lasts forever.

Thank you all for making The Bachelor what it is. We could never do any of this without you. See you all in May!