Chris Brown to Guest Star on Black-ish

Troubled hip-hop star Chris Brown will guest star on next week’s episode of Black-ish, EW has learned exclusively.

The 27-year old R&B star whose antics offstage have a tendency to overshadow his singing career, will play a popular rapper named Rich Youngsta on the series’ next new episode.

The installment, titled “Richard Youngsta,” will center on Dre (Anthony Anderson) and his excitement about doing an advertising campaign with a popular rap star (Brown). He becomes conflicted when Bow and Ruby suggest his work plays on negative stereotypes. Also in the episode, Bow is determined to get the family to stop eating so much take-out food. She realizes they may all be too accustomed to eating whatever they want.

Black-ish has long traded in the world of celebrity guest stars with actors such as Rashida Jones, Daveed Diggs, Lorraine Toussaint, and Tyra Banks making special appearances on the show. Brown, who in 2009 pleaded guilty to felony assault of his then-girlfriend Rihanna, is arguably the most controversial guest to appear.

Black-ish airs Wednesdays with the new episode debuting March 29 on ABC.