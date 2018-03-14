Chris Sullivan wants in on PEOPLE’s annual Sexiest Man Alive list.

The 37-year-old This Is Us actor, who plays Toby on the hit NBC show, paid a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday and explained “2018 is going to be my year.”

“I’ve been working out, trying to keep up,” Sullivan said. “My trainer’s been having me work my arms so hard last week, I couldn’t straighten my arms for three days. Biceps so tight.”

Fallon was in support. “Listen to this, PEOPLE magazine,” he said, telling Sullivan, “I’ll see you in PEOPLE magazine!”

Sullivan’s costars Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown made the 2017 list, posing for the issue together — something Sullivan pointed out, feigning jealousy.

“Now don’t get me wrong, those are three sexy men,” he said, assuring there was no feud. “And on top of that, incredible actors. And on top of that, incredible guys.”

Meanwhile, fans got to see the characters Sullivan and costar Chrissy Metz play in This Is Us finally walk down the aisle together on Tuesday in a season 2 finale chock full of surprises.

The emotional episode had viewers choking back tears, but Sullivan was choking back something else while filming.

“At Kate and Toby’s wedding, I had food poisoning,” he explained. “There was sweating and a lot of [deep] breathing,”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights (11:30 p.m.) on NBC.