Chicago Fire Actress DuShon Monique Brown Dies at 49

Chicago Fire has lost one its own.

DuShon Monique Brown, who played Connie, the assistant to Chief Boden, on the NBC hit show, died on Friday, her talent agency confirmed to PEOPLE. She was 49.

The Chicago Tribune reported she died a little after 12 p.m. at St. James Olympia Field Hospital. The cause of death has not yet been released.

R.I.P. DuShon Monique Brown, aka Connie. pic.twitter.com/DQALmMeWMU — Filming in Chicago (@filming_chicago) March 23, 2018

Executive producer Dick Wolf told the newspaper, “The Chicago Fire family is devastated to lose one of its own. Our thoughts and prayers are with DuShon’s family and we will all miss her.”

Brown acted in the show since 2012. She was previously in Empire, Shameless and Prison Break.

The Chicago Tribune reported she had an extensive theater background, acting in multiple theater stages such as the Goodman, Lookingglass, Drury Lane, MPAACT, Victory Gardens and Pegasus Players.

Carla Stillwell, a theater actress in the city, told the newspaper the two met after college in the ‘90s.

“She was a brilliant actor, but she was also so goofy. We used to get in so much trouble from the stage managers we worked with because we were cutting up so much,” Stillwell said. “She was just a ham, and she was truly loved.”

TMZ first reported the news.