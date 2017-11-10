Cheyenne Jackson Says He 'Cut a Rug' with Chelsea Clinton at Colton Haynes' Wedding

Colton Haynes‘ wedding to Jeff Leatham was a stunning, star-studded event — but you’ll never guess which celebrity dominated the dance floor.

PEOPLE Now recently caught up with American Horror Story star Cheyenne Jackson, who attended the lavish, no-expenses-spared nuptials, so naturally, we had to ask all about it. His biggest reveal?

“I mean, I danced all night with Chelsea Clinton,” he said. “Chelsea — she cuts a rug. You would be surprised!”

“Her and her husband are just the best,” he added. “They have a 15-month-old, so we talked about kids all night.”

Jackson, 42, also had high praise for one of the grooms.

“Colton Haynes is such a lovely soul from Kansas, he’s like my little brother,” said the actor. “We’ve become really close, and his family — his dad gave such a sweet speech, and his brother — the family aspect of it was what was really touching to me.”

RELATED VIDEO: What Does It Take to Scare an American Horror Story Actor? Cheyenne Jackson Reveals All

Haynes, 29, tied the knot with Four Seasons artistic director Jeff Leatham on Oct. 27 in front of 120 guests — including officiant Kris Jenner and friends Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello, Melanie Griffith and more — at the Parker hotel in Palm Springs, California.

“It’s just amazing when you find someone who kind of teaches you to love yourself more,” Haynes told PEOPLE. “The really great thing about being with Jeff is that since we got together my relationships with my friends have gotten better, my family relationships have gotten better. When you learn to really love someone, it’s completely life-changing. Now we have this beautiful life together and this epic journey ahead.”