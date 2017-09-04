Cheryl Burke Returns to Dancing with the Stars

She’s back and ready to win that Mirrorball Trophy!

Cheryl Burke will be returning for the 25th season of Dancing with the Stars — her 20th season competing on the reality dance competition series — the pro dancer confirmed Monday on Instagram.

“Guess who’s back in the ballroom?! So excited to share that I’m officially back for my 20th season of Dancing With the Stars!” wrote Burke, 33.

“This dance floor will always be my home and I’ve got my eyes on that mirror ball ⭐️,” she continued, adding the hashtags “#bringonthespraytans #dwts.”

Burke is joining 12 fellow pros that were announced last week: Alan Bersten, Keo Motsepe, Artem Chigvintsev, Maks ChmerkovskiyVal Chmerkovskiy, Gleb Savchenko, Mark Ballas, Lindsay Arnold, Peta Murgatroyd, Emma Slater, Sharna Burgess and Witney Carson.

Burke, who has taken home two Mirrorball Trophies throughout her time on the ABC series (season 2 with Drew Lachey and season 3 with Emmitt Smith), last competed on season 23 with Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte.

After it was confirmed in February that Burke would not be returning for the 24th season of DWTS, PEOPLE learned that she joined Dance Moms as dance after instructor Abby Lee Miller abruptly quit and announced her departure on social media, claiming she had been “manipulated and disrespected” by producers.

Since taking over the reins of the Lifetime series in March, Burke has taken a vastly different approach to teaching her Dance Moms students.

“I am approaching it differently. I don’t scream or yell — I don’t believe in that,” Burke previously told Steve Harvey. “But don’t get me wrong, I’m still — from people that have seen me on Dancing with the Stars — I am still strict, I’m stern and I expect the best out of my students. But I do it in a way that’s loving and it’s caring, and I try not to intimidate them or traumatize the kids.”

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 18 on ABC.