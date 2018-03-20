'I Miss You So Much': Cheryl Burke Breaks Social Media Hiatus to Mourn Death of Her Father

Sending hugs to Cheryl Burke.

The new Dance Moms star, 33, shed light on why she was stepping away from social media on Monday when she shared that her father, Stephen Louis Burke, died earlier this month. Burke shared a throwback photo of herself as a child getting a kiss on her head from her dad.

“Dad, if I had one more chance to have you here with me today, I would do things differently,” she captioned the sweet shot on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. “Every day I would tell you how much I love you. I miss you so much already.”

The Dancing with the Stars pro added that her father passed away on March 9, nearly a month shy of his 68th birthday.

Burke told PEOPLE in 2011 that she felt “abandoned” after her parents split when she was a toddler. Her mother remarried in 1993 — and Burke forged a close bond with her stepfather Bob Wolf, whom she calls Dad.

During a 2012 appearance on Bethenny Frankel‘s talk show, the dancer said she had been estranged from her dad for a decade but reconnected after he was in a bad accident.

“I just wanted to make sure that everything in my life was okay, and I felt like there was that void in my life,” Burke explained. “I have a wonderful stepfather who has been my father, but it was really important for me just to reach out to my dad. Just for me and to like, have some closure if anything really were to happen.”

The sad announcement comes just six days after Burke told fans she would be taking a hiatus from social media because she was “dealing with some personal things right now” on March 13, only a few days after her father’s passing.

“Thanks for your understanding,” she continued, “and remember to tell the people who are important to you just how much you love them each and everyday. Xoxo Cheryl.”