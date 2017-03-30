Cheryl Burke on Joining Dance Moms amid Abby Lee Miller's Contentious Exit: 'I Know How to Motivate These Girls'

Cheryl Burke‘s Dance Moms journey is underway and she’s ready for all that’s in store.

Just days after former Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller abruptly quit the series and announced her departure on social media on Sunday — she claimed she had been “manipulated and disrespected” by producers — the Dancing with the Stars alum began filming for the Lifetime series on Wednesday.

On Thursday, just a day after hinting to fans and followers that she had returned to dance-related work on social media, the former DWTS star addressed her Dance Moms hiring on Instagram.

“Do I like what I see? We got this. #winnersneverquit #dancemoms,” Burke, 32, first captioned a photo of herself in a dance studio.

Shortly after, Burke posted a throwback photo of herself from her dancing competition days. “I grew up with a tiger mom! I know how to motivate these girls from within. We’re here to succeed and create together,” she wrote, and added the hashtags, “#dancemoms #mymomsetthetigermombar #tbt.”

Do I like what I see? We got this. #winnersneverquit #dancemoms A post shared by Cheryl Burke (@cherylburke) on Mar 30, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

I grew up with a tiger mom! I know how to motivate these girls from within. We’re here to succeed and create together. #dancemoms #mymomsetthetigermombar #tbt A post shared by Cheryl Burke (@cherylburke) on Mar 30, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

News of Burke joining came as a surprise to 50-year-old Miller on Wednesday. “We haven’t been told anything about Abby being replaced or released from the show other than seeing the stories run last night,” a rep for the reality star told PEOPLE.

But on Wednesday afternoon, PEOPLE sat down with Miller, who opened up about her her potential replacement.

“I just know they’re going to treat her a hell of a lot better than they treated me, for now,” Miller said about Burke joining Dance Moms. “Give her six years, they’ll talk to her like she’s dirt too.”

“I think bringing in a stranger that has a resume is going to be so much more important to them than me [and] the people that have been there for seven years, day in and day out, working our butts off. She’ll get all the perks and we’ll get all the jerks,” Miller continued.

FROM COINAGE: The Cost of Dancing With the Stars‘ Mirrorball Trophy

While Miller doesn’t know what position the former DWTS pro will hold, she speculates that Burke will “be in charge.”

“I’m guessing that they finally found someone to be in charge. Instead of having a different choreographer every week as the girls were saying, they found someone to be in charge of that team with the teenagers. I was going to have the minis and we were going to battle against each other,” said Miller. “I don’t think she was replacing me. I think she was becoming the supervisor of the older kids is what I think.”

Though Miller’s chapter on Dance Moms has come to an end, she isn’t opposed to returning in the future — but only if things change.

“Never say never,” Miller admitted about the possibility of going back. “It just sickens me when people get creative credit with our ideas.”

“A lot of things would have to change. Just the way they pull things out of their butts the last minute and it makes the costuming exhausting,” she continued. “They want me to come to meetings, pre-production, but on my own dime.”