Cheryl Burke Disses Abby Lee Miller's Outbursts: Dance Moms Kids 'Were Traumatized'

Cheryl Burke is taking a vastly different approach to teaching her Dance Moms students than her predecessor, Abby Lee Miller.

Since taking over the reins of the Lifetime series in March — when Miller abruptly quit and announced her departure on social media, claiming she had been “manipulated and disrespected” by producers — Burke has settled into her newly appointed position as dance instructor, but she isn’t carrying on the screaming and yelling, which Miller became widely known for.

“I am approaching it differently. I don’t scream or yell — I don’t believe in that,” Burke, 33, tells host Steve Harvey on Tuesday’s upcoming episode of The Steve Harvey Show.

Although she is intentionally avoiding the loud antics, she maintains that she still has high standards for the girls.

“But don’t get me wrong, I’m still — from people that have seen me on Dancing with the Stars — I am still strict, I’m stern and I expect the best out of my students,” Burke tells Harvey in a sneak peek at the episode. “But I do it in a way that’s loving and it’s caring, and I try not to intimidate them or traumatize the kids.”

In the two months since Burke took on the position, the DWTS alum notes that the girls — and their mothers — were “traumatized” from their experience with Miller.

“I can just see from the kids, and even the mothers, I think they were pretty traumatized by their experience and I just want all of them, their last memory of Dance Moms, at least have it be a great one and a positive experience. Hopefully that’s why I’m here and I can kind of change their memory a little bit,” she says.

FROM PEN: Andy Cohen’s Pick For The Most Absurd ‘Real Housewives’ Business Ever

After quitting the show, Miller made claims that members of the crew were difficult to work with, specifically a producer, who supposedly staged drama. But in the short time that Burke has spent with the Lifetime team, she’s had nothing but a pleasant experience.

“From my experience. working with production from Dance Moms, they’ve all been amazing. They’re all great,” she says. “They all work so hard, so I have not seen that side of production and they’ve been nothing but a pleasure to work with. They’re just doing their job like we all are.”

Speaking with PEOPLE after her departure from the show, Miller was candid in disclosing her opinion that Burke would have a drastically different — and more positive — experience than her own.

“I just know they’re going to treat her a hell of a lot better than they treated me, for now,” said Miller, who was recently sentenced to 1 year and 1 day in federal prison followed by 2 years supervised release in her bankruptcy fraud case. “Give her six years, they’ll talk to her like she’s dirt too.”

Miller added: “I think bringing in a stranger that has a resume is going to be so much more important to them than me [and] the people that have been there for seven years, day in and day out, working our butts off. She’ll get all the perks and we’ll get all the jerks.”