Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Shows Off Her 'Wittle Bump' After Announcing Third Pregnancy

After revealing she was expecting her third child, Chelsea Houska showed off her small baby bump on Instagram.
The Teen Mom 2 star is expecting a baby girl with husband Cole DeBoer, which the couple announced in matching Instagram photos on Thursday night.
On Friday, the mother of two shared a photo of her growing baby bump on Twitter, writing, “Here’s the wittle bump since everyone’s been asking lol this pregnancy has been a breeze so far and I feel pretty damn good!”
Chelsea, 26, shared a sweet photo of her ultrasound framed with a black and white checkered bow with the words, “It’s a Girl.”
“….GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months! We could not be more excited! 🎀,” she wrote in the caption.
Her husband also shared the photo, writing, “This proud dad is getting a new Bow 🏹 and it’s nailed my heart 🎀@chelseahouska.”
The couple welcomed their son, Watson Cole, in January 2017. Chelsea also has 8-year-old daughter Aubree Lind from a previous relationship with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.