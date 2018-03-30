Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump: 'Little Baby Girl'

Teen Mom 2′s Chelsea Houska kept her pregnancy under wraps at first, but now she cannot help but show off her growing baby bump.

The mother of two, 26, shared a sweet photo of herself cradling her belly in an all-black outfit and headband on Friday morning.

Houska, who announced her third pregnancy on Instagram earlier this month, wrote, “Oh hey little baby girl 🎀 don’t mind the headband, I’m in the process of doing my make up 🙃.”

The TV reality star and her husband, Cole DeBoer, share 14-month-old son Watson Cole. Houska also shares 8-year-old daughter Aubree Lind from a previous relationship with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind.

Houska shared the news of her pregnancy with an ultrasound photo framed with a black and white checkered bow and the words, “It’s a Girl.”

“….GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months! We could not be more excited! 🎀,” she wrote in the caption.

Her husband also shared the photo, writing, “This proud dad is getting a new Bow 🏹 and it’s nailed my heart 🎀@chelseahouska.”

After the two welcomed Watson, Houska opened up about having “baby fever” during an episode of Teen Mom 2 in August.

“Doesn’t this give you baby fever? Doesn’t it?” she asked DeBoer as she watched their son wiggling on a blanket.

“Yeah! By next year I was thinking we could probably have three,” he said.

“I’m serious,” she said. “Do you think by next year we’ll have another one?”

“We’re going to have more when mom’s ready to have more,” he replied.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.