Chelsea Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer were feeling the baby fever on Monday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2 when cameras captured the couple openly speaking about adding to their brood while taking a cute photo of their son Watson Cole.

“Doesn’t this give you baby fever? Doesn’t it?” Houska, 25, asked her husband as she watched their son wiggling on a blanket.

“Yeah! By next year I was thinking we could probably have three,” DeBoer said.

This little buddy is 7 months!

“I’m serious,” Houska said. “Do you think by next year we’ll have another one?”

“We’re going to have more when mom’s ready to have more,” DeBoer said.

When Houska asked him if he’d want another boy or a girl, DeBoer was quick to say, “I definitely want another boy, but if it was two boys it’d be trouble!”

While spending time with a friend, Houska admitted she was ready for more children.

We have a 2nd grader!

“We have baby fever already,” she said. “I just want so many baby Coles. I think it’d just be fun to have so many babies closer together.”

“Aubree … it was seven years before we had another kid,” she continued, speaking about the age gap between her daughter and her son. “We need to just be patient, but I can’t help it.”

Toward the end of the episode, Houska and DeBoer agreed to wait to try for another baby until after their wedding reception.

“We’re going to add to our crazy house!” DeBoer said.

Also during Monday’s episode, Kailyn Lowry dropped her order of protection against ex-husband Javi Marroquin, allowing them to both attend their son Lincoln’s first soccer practice together. Leah Messer expressed her worry about daughter Alli’s breathing problems. Briana DeJesus struggled with the stress of her second pregnancy, including her ex’s decision to pursue a home further away from her and their unborn baby. Jenelle Evans and her fiancé David Eason accused her mother Barbara Evans of planning to drink and drive while with her son Jace.

