Teen Mom 2 Star Chelsea Houska Gives Birth to Baby Boy

And then there were four!

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with husband Cole DeBoer and the reality star couldn’t help but share his precious first photo on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Welcome to the world, sweet boy,” she captioned a snap of his tiny hand holding hers.

Welcome to the world, sweet boy 💙 A photo posted by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Jan 25, 2017 at 5:00am PST

The 25-year-old, who is already a mom to Aubree (whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind), announced she was expecting again in July. The MTV star shared a sweet photo of her 7-year-old daughter holding a sonogram attached to a round wood cutout, while she and DeBoer hold hands in the background.

Houska also took to her personal website to expand on her pregnancy news.

“We are beyond excited for this journey and can’t wait to share it with you all! Big sister Aubree is also extremely excited and it’s no secret that she is hoping for a girl haha,” Houska wrote.

👌🏼👶🏻 does this angle make my belly look big? #woahbaby #largeandincharge A photo posted by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Dec 22, 2016 at 6:39pm PST

Mama deer BUMP update! Almost #25weeks 😬 bump is growing a lot faster and bigger than it did with Aubree! A photo posted by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Oct 30, 2016 at 7:49am PDT

Houska later revealed that they would be adding a baby boy to their family with a photo featuring a pair of jean overalls, a flannel onesie, a knitted hat and a pair of sneakers hang from a makeshift clothesline.

“It’s aaaaaaa….. BOY!,” she captioned the picture. “Can’t wait to add a little man to our crazy crew!”

“Cole is the PROUDEST man I have ever seen, and cannot wait to have his son. He’s already planning his future hunting and fishing trips, haha!” Houska added on her website. “This little dude is constantly kicking and rolling around, and both his daddy and sister always have their hands on my belly to feel him.”

Mr & Mrs DeBoer ❤️ A photo posted by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Oct 1, 2016 at 4:46pm PDT

The couple met in 2014 and DeBoer quickly made an appearance on Teen Mom 2, where their romance blossomed and they welcomed a new addition, a pet pig named Pete.

Not long after, DeBoer moved in with Houska and Aubree, before asking her to marry him in November 2015. They duo wed on Oct. 1.