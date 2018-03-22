Chelsea Handler Reveals How She Quit Cigarettes: 'It's So Much Cooler Not to Smell Like Smoke'

Chelsea Handler has not smoked a cigarette in years and is encouraging fans to do the same.

The comedienne, 43, shared a throwback photo of herself on Instagram Thursday from when she was “young and thought smoking was cool” as she revealed she kicked the habit long ago.

“I finally quit when I got hypnotized by Kerry Gaynor. Haven’t smoked one cigarette since. If you are trying to quit, look him up,” Handler said about the hypnotherapist who has also been endorsed by Martin Sheen, Katie Cassidy and Gwyneth Paltrow’s goop brand.

“It’s so much cooler not to smell like smoke,” Handler wrote along with the old picture that showed her smiling with a cigarette in her hand.

In April 2012, Handler talked about the time she paid $500 to have a pack of cigarettes delivered to her doorstep.

“I smoke sometimes when I drink. I like to smoke when I drink so I only drink a couple nights a week, actually,” she told Marc Maron on an episode of his podcast WTF with Marc Maron.

Though Handler has quit cigarettes, she is a fan of marijuana.

“Doing my due diligence on weed grows so I know how I can best help spread the word. Weed is fun again and in controlled doses. I’m into it big time,” she shared on Instagram in February, this after she got her very own medical marijuana card on her 40th birthday.