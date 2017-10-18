Chelsea Handler's Netflix Talk Show Ending After Two Seasons: 'I've Decided Not to Return for Another Season'

Chelsea is signing off Netflix.

The streaming giant’s first foray into talk shows has been canceled after a two-season run, a decision host Chelsea Handler announced Wednesday on Twitter.

“Like so many across the country, the past presidential election and the countless events that have unfolded since have galvanized me,” she wrote.

“From the national level down to the grassroots, it’s clear our decisions at the ballot box next year will mark a defining moment for our nation. For these reasons, I’ve decided not to return for another season of Chelsea, and instead devote as much time as I can to becoming a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen and to focus on projects that have significance to me. My goal is to be better informed, raise my voice, and participate in a more meaningful way. I want to travel the country and visit areas and people I don’t know enough about, speak at colleges and listen to students, and gain a better understanding of our political divide. I have joined forces with EMILY’s List to elect more women to public office, register people to vote, and campaign for candidates who are fighting for women’s rights.”

She concluded, “I’m excited to share that I will continue my partnership with Netflix, working together on a documentary where I’ll engage with people I don’t talk with enough — people of different ethnicities, religions and political philosophies. Netflix could not be more understanding, and I’m grateful for their continued support. New episodes of Chelsea will continue to stream weekly until the end of this year.”

Netflix did not immediately reply to EW’s request for comment.

Debuting in May 2016, the series originally produced three episodes per week, before going to the once-a-week format for the current second season.

