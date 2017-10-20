Chelsea Handler Donates $1 Million to Puerto Rico Relief

Chelsea Handler has donated $1 million dollars to Puerto Rico relief efforts, while also calling out President Trump and several Republican mega-donors for not doing more to help the storm-ravaged island territory.

“I just gave 1,000,000 dollars to Unidos Por Puerto Rico,” Handler, 42, tweeted Thursday. “Where r ur donations, Koch Bros. Mercers, @realDonaldTrump? Day 1 of activism.”

Handler’s pledge comes a day after news broke that she would be discontinuing her Netflix talk show and rededicating herself to a more engaged course of activism. “My goal is to be better informed, raise my voice, and participate in a more meaningful way,” she said of her decision and her plans moving forward.

In her statement announcing the end of her show Wednesday, Handler wrote of how the current political climate influenced her decision. “Like so many across the country, the past presidential election and the countless events that have unfolded since have galvanized me,” she said. “From the national level down to the grassroots, it’s clear our decisions at the ballot box next year will mark a defining moment for our nation. For these reasons, I’ve decided not to return for another season of Chelsea, and instead devote as much time as I can to becoming a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen and to focus on projects that have significance to me.”

Handler is the latest celebrity to make a significant contribution to relief efforts in Puerto Rico. Pitbull sent his private plane to help stranded cancer patients, and Stephen Colbert raised $1 million with the #PuberMe challenge. Lin-Manuel Miranda released a star-studded single he composed with all proceeds going towards relief efforts, while Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Jennifer Aniston, and others have also made donations.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com