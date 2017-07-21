Charmed Star Holly Marie Combs Shuts Down Reboot 'Rumors'

It appears the Halliwell sisters won’t be involved in the Charmed reboot, at least according to Holly Marie Combs, who portrayed Piper Halliwell for eight seasons from 1998–2006.

In a Charmed-themed “Throwback Thursday,” the actress shut down rumors of the reboot on social media, writing, “I’m sorry to say that all the reboot rumors are just that…. rumors. But here’s #tbt to our wood nymph days. In our defense it was really hot so we wanted to wear the least amount of clothes possible. Really hot. That’s my story and still sticking to it. Still. #charmed”

At the Television Critics Association’s press tour in January, however, CW President Mark Pedowitz confirmed that a reboot of Charmed is in the works at the network. Noting the new project would be set in 1976, he stressed it would not be a prequel.

“At this point, it’s a self-contained, self-sustaining show,” Pedowitz said of the reboot of The WB supernatural fan-favorite. “In terms of whether the [original] characters or actresses will come into the series, we’ll see what happens as the series goes on. That’s to be determined.”

This article originally appeared on Ew.com