Charmed Star Holly Marie Combs Is Engaged! See Her Gorgeous Ring

This Charmed One has found “the one.”

Actress Holly Marie Combs announced her engagement to boyfriend Mike on Sunday, sharing an Instagram of her stunning, oval-cut diamond ring.

“Yes. Just yes,” she captioned the photo, which already has more than 43,000 likes from fans wishing her well.

Yes. Just yes. A post shared by Holly Combs (@thehmc) on Sep 2, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

Not much is known about the Pretty Little Liars star’s fiancé, though he popped up on her social media when they attended the Stagecoach country music festival in April.

She also posted a cuddly Instagram with Mike marking their anniversary in February.

You can be my cowgirl. @stagecoach #nashvillefilter A post shared by Holly Combs (@thehmc) on Apr 29, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

Combs, 43, was previously married to Bryan Travis Smith (1993-97) and David Donoho (2004-11), with whom she has three sons: Finley, 13, Riley, 10, and Kelley, 8.