Charmed Reboot Finds Its Third and Final Sister

The coven is complete.

The CW’s “fierce, funny, feminist” reboot of the The WB cult series has added Madeleine Mantock (Into the Badlands), joining Melonie Diaz (Fruitvale Station) and Sarah Jeffery (Shades of Blue) in the three lead roles, EW has confirmed.

In the pilot for the prospective series, Mantock, Diaz, and Jeffery take the place of the original stars Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs, and Shannen Doherty, who was replaced by Rose McGowan in season 4.

The reboot from Jane the Virgin boss Jennie Snyder Urman will follow three sisters who, shortly after the tragic death of their mother, learn they are witches. Despite the shocking discovery, they must soon band together to vanquish powerful demons and topple the patriarchy.

Mantock stars as Macy, a driven and brilliant geneticist who’s completely shocked by the their supernatural self-discovery, while Diaz plays Mel, an outspoken activist who has lost her way. Jeffery rounds out the trio as Madison, the baby sister who doesn’t want being a witch to conflict with her hopes of joining a sorority.