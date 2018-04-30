Charlie Sheen Owes Almost $5 Million in Unpaid Taxes

Charlie Sheen has reportedly racked up nearly $5 million in unpaid taxes.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the actor star owes $4,967,376.31 in back taxes for the year 2015.

The federal tax lien was filed on Feb. 18, per the documents.

In 2010, Sheen was the highest-paid TV star, racking in $1.8 million per episode of Two and a Half Men. In January 2011, the CBS sitcom went on hiatus when Sheen entered rehab. Shortly afterwards, the actor was fired from the show after a public meltdown that included insulting creator Chuck Lorre.

The next season, Sheen’s character Charlie Harper was killed off and replaced by Ashton Kutcher, who went on to play billionaire businessman Walden Schmidt until the show concluded in 2015.

Sheen, 52, starred in FX’s Anger Management from 2012-14. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he earned a fraction of the per-episode money he made at Two and a Half Men‘s height.

In February, Sheen listed his Beverly Hills estate for $9,999,999. The expansive, Mediterranean style home is located in the gated community of Mulholland Estates and features 8,932 square feet of living space, including 7 bedrooms and 7 baths.

Sheen has largely remained under the radar in recent years after going public with his HIV diagnosis in November 2015.