Charlie Sheen Claims Ex-Lover Suing Him Is a 'Professional Hooker' Who Knew He Was HIV-Positive

Charlie Sheen is firing back against a woman who claimed he exposed her to HIV by failing to disclose his diagnosis to her.

The anonymous woman, identified as Jane Doe, sued Sheen last June, alleging he lied about being HIV-positive and exposed her to the virus during unprotected sex. (The suit did not explicitly state whether or not the woman contracted HIV.)

Though Sheen was not officially named as the defendant in the initial complaint, the defendant was identified as having given a nationally-televised interview on Nov. 17, 2015, to announce he was HIV-positive — which is the exact day Sheen made his announcement on the Today show. The lawsuit also indicated the defendant gave a second interview on June 21, 2016 — which is the date Sheen sat down with Matt Lauer.

In Sheen’s response filed May 3 in Los Angeles and obtained by PEOPLE, the actor is referred to as “confidential male defendant” but identifies the plaintiff as having filed her complaint on June 22, 2017, which is when the Jane Doe filed her suit. TMZ was the first to report the news of Sheen’s response.

Sheen alleges Doe is an “extortionist,” a “professional hooker party girl, who gets paid for sex as a high-end escort.” The actor alleges Doe “bounced around from rich guy to rich guy” before meeting him.

Since their relationship ended, Sheen alleges Doe has “attempted to extort millions of dollars” from him by publicly disclosing his medical condition, even though she signed a nondisclosure agreement.

Sheen also alleges Doe “put additional pressure” on him by “stalking his and his parents’ home.”

In the documents, Sheen says Doe was “well-aware” of his HIV diagnosis, claiming he introduced himself as HIV-positive upon meeting her.

“As a professional sex worker, Doe has hundreds, if not thousands of sexual partners,” he claims in the filing. “Exposure to sexually transmitted diseases is a risk that she knowingly and willingly accepts every time she has sex for money, and she made the same choice when it came to [Sheen].”

Sheen also argues that since Doe signed an NDA, all legal disputes should be settled in arbitration.

Sheen’s lawyer had no further comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Sheen was sued in December 2015 by his former fiancée, Brett Rossi, who similarly claimed that Sheen lied about his HIV status during their relationship. That suit was referred to arbitration.