Find Out Which Female Costars Charlie Sheen Would ‘Kick to the Curb’ – and Why’s He Slamming Rihanna

Charlie Sheen has shared the screen with many of Hollywood’s top talent – but there are a few women he hopes to never work alongside again.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live this week, Sheen was asked to rank four actresses from favorite to least favorite as part of host Andy Cohen‘s infamous “Plead the Fifth” game.

His options? Anger Management cast mate Selma Blair, Scary Movie costar Lindsay Lohan, Two and a Half Men guest star Jenny McCarthy, and Spin City‘s Heather Locklear.

“Heather. And then Heather,” Sheen replied. “Lindsay is a trip. She’s work, but she’s cool. She’s fun to look at.”

As for McCarthy and Blair? “I would like to kind of mash those two up together and kick them to the curb. They deserve each other!”

The 51-year-old Mad Families star also dissed another female superstar while chatting with Cohen: Rihanna.

Sheen and Rihanna got into a social media argument back in 2014 after the actor wrote online that the pop star refused to say hello to he and then-fiancée Brett Rossi while they all dined at the same restaurant, according to TMZ.

In response, Rihanna tweeted, “If that old queen don’t get ha diapers out of a bunch…”

Asked about the feud, Sheen said, “Oh, that b—-.”

After the audience reacted to Sheen’s choice of words, he added, “She abandoned common courtesy and common sense!”

Sheen also addressed his health – he revealed last year that he’s living with HIV – and said, “It’s pretty good, man. Not bad for a sick guy, right?!”