Charlie Sheen Claims His ‘Tiger Blood’ Phase Was Result of ‘Roid Rage’ from Testosterone Cream

Charlie Sheen claims that his use of testosterone cream contributed to his bizarre behavior after being fired from Two and a Half Men in 2011.

In an interview with Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan, the 51-year-old actor opened up about his HIV diagnosis and reflected on his phase in which he gave a series of bizarre interviews, including claiming he had “tiger blood.”

“It’s fun to kind of watch sometimes but also just a little bit cringeable,” Sheen said of his headline-grabbing past interviews. “It’s like, ‘Dude, what the hell was that?’ ”

Sheen explained that he was using testosterone cream to “get the old libido up” during that time period.

“It metabolizes into basically a roid rage,” he said.

Although Sheen says he’s in a better place now, he doesn’t deny that the man who went on rants about doing more drugs than “anybody could survive” is still in him.

“I think ultimately in our blueprint, in our DNA, I believe that we are the sum total of all of our experiences, good and bad,” Sheen shared.

The actor, who publicly shared he had HIV in November 2015, has come a long way since being diagnosed with the disease four years ago.

“The day I was diagnosed, I immediately wanted to eat a bullet,” Sheen said. “But my mom was there, I wouldn’t do that in front of her, or let her find me to clean up that mess.”

“But then, something else came over me,” he continued. “They gave me a handful of pills and said, ‘You can go home now, and you’re going to live.’ ”

Now, the Major League star a part of a Food and Drug Administration study for a new treatment that he says is a major improvement over the “hideous cocktail” of pills those with HIV take to control the disease.

After a long hiatus from acting, Sheen also has a new film, Mad Families, debuting this month.

Sheen also thinks of himself as leader for others battling the disease that causes AIDS.

He said, “I feel like I’m carrying the torch for a lot of folks out there that are suffering from the same thing.”