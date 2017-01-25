Charlie Sheen Admits He 'Should Have Been Nicer' to Ashton Kutcher After Two and a Half Men Blowup

Is 2017 the year of the olive branch for Charlie Sheen?

A week after apologizing to Rihanna for calling her a bitch, the actor appeared on Wednesday’s Kyle & Jackie O show and admitted he regrets the way things went down after Ashton Kutcher replaced him on Two and a Half Men in 2011.

“I was stupidly mean to him because I overlooked the reality and difficulty of taking over a show,” he said. “Which I did, I took over Spin City when Michael J. Fox was too sick to work, but no one ever put those two together. … So, I should have been nicer.”

Sheen, 51, previously starred on the CBS sitcom for eight seasons. In January 2011, the show went on hiatus when Sheen entered rehab. Shortly afterwards, Sheen was infamously fired from the show after a public meltdown that included insulting creator Chuck Lorre.

The next season, Sheen’s character Charlie Harper was killed off and replaced by Kutcher, who went on to play billionaire businessman Walden Schmidt until the show concluded in 2015.

Sheen went on to repeatedly slam Kutcher, 38, in interviews and on social media in the years that followed. (In 2014, Kutcher responded during a Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance and asked Sheen to “shut the f— up.”)

According to Sheen, they’ve finally managed to (somewhat) bury the hatchet.

“I saw him at a Dodgers game back in November and I forced him into a handshake,” said Sheen. “I said: ‘Give me that cup of coffee, young man, and shake my hand.’ It was awkward but I made it fine, because I felt bad for him. He thought he was going to catch a right cross, but I just wanted to give him a hug.”

“He was tasked with such an uphill struggle and I was more into my own ego than I was aware of his own battle,” continued Sheen. “And for that I am regretful.”