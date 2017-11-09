Charlie Sheen 'Absolutely Denies' Claims He Sexually Assaulted 13-Year-Old Corey Haim

Charlie Sheen is being accused of raping Corey Haim over 30 years ago.

In a report from The National Enquirer published Wednesday, Sheen — who revealed in 2015 that he is living with HIV — was 19 when he allegedly sexually assaulted 13-year-old Haim on set of the 1986 film Lucas, according to actor and Haim’s close friend, Dominick Brascia.

“Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed Lucas,” Brascia told the outlet about Haim, who passed away at the age of 38 in 2010. “He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.”

According to Brascia, the Lucas costars also had sex years later.

“Haim told me he had sex with Sheen again,” Brascia claimed. “He claimed he didn’t like it and was finally over Sheen. He said Charlie was a loser.”

A spokesperson for Sheen tells PEOPLE, “He absolutely denies the claim.”

Brascia’s allegations against Sheen, now 52, come four years after Corey Feldman made allegations in his 2013 memoir, Coreyography, that he and Haim — with whom he starred alongside in Lost Boys — had been sexually abused by people in the industry.

“There are people that did this to me and Corey that are still working, they’re still out there, and they’re some of the most rich and powerful people in this business. And they do not want what I’m saying right now. They want me dead,” Feldman, 46, told The View while promoting the book at the time.

WATCH: Corey Feldman Begs for Peers Who Witnessed Pedophilia in Hollywood to Come Forward

In October, Feldman spoke out again about the alleged abuse he suffered as a child actor and wrote a series of impassioned tweets announcing that he is working on a way to bring his alleged Hollywood abusers to justice.

Feldman released a YouTube video detailing his plan to do so with a documentary about his life. In order to finance the project, Feldman launched a fundraising campaign hoping to crowdfund $10 million in two months.

What Feldman proposed is a plan he believes can “change the entertainment system as we know it” and “also bring down, potentially, a pedophile ring that I’ve been aware of since I was a child.”

“Right off the bat I can name six names, one of them who is still very powerful today, and a story that leaks all the way up to a studio,” he claimed. “It connects pedophilia to one of the major studios.”

“I pray every day before I go to bed and I ask God to give me the strength to deal with all of this,” Feldman told PEOPLE last year. “Those names will come out eventually. The truth always does.”