CBS This Morning's Charlie Rose Chooses to Undergo Heart Surgery: 'No One Loves Life More than I Do'

Charlie Rose will undergo heart surgery on Thursday and will be taking a break from anchoring CBS This Morning to recover.

The news was announced during Wednesday’s broadcast of the morning show by his co-anchors Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell, who read a statement from Rose, 75.

“Almost 15 years ago skilled surgeons replaced my aorta valve with a new replacement valve. It has served me well enabling me to live the vigorous, full, complete life you are all so familiar with. No one loves life more than I do,” reads the statement. “To continue to live this amazing life so full of challenges and friends, including so many of you in the audience, I have chosen to replace the valve with a new one. The timing is my choice.”

Rose will undergo the procedure on Thursday and will remain at the hospital for a few days, before going home to rest for a couple of weeks. He said he looks forward to returning in March.

“In the meantime you are in great hands with my remarkable colleagues, Norah and Gayle backed by the best morning team anywhere,” continues his statement. “I can’t wait to be back completely rested with my heart recharged, my passion for the work ahead purposeful and my joy at life’s pleasures high. Until then, stay close.”

“We’re going to miss our wingman,” said O’Donnell, 43. “But I talked to him last night and he is optimistic and excited about the tune-up.”

“He has a great attitude and a great mood,” added King, 62. “He’s ready to go onward.”

Rose has anchored CBS This Morning since its launch in January 2012. He previously anchored the network’s CBS News Nightwatch from 1984-1990. He has also hosted PBS’ Charlie Rose since 1991.