Charlie Rose Is All Smiles with Gayle King Just 11 Days After Heart Surgery

Charlie Rose is on the road to recovery after undergoing heart surgery this month, and he’s celebrating with pal and CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King.

Oprah Winfrey‘s longtime friend shared photos from a breakfast meet-up with Rose on Monday, just 11 days after having his artificial aortic valve — which he received 15 years ago — replaced with a new one.

King was in disbelief over how quickly the 75-year-old journalist was bouncing back, writing, “Ding ding ding! How good does @Charlierose look! What heart surgery?” next to an Instagram photo of their reunion at the eatery Cipriani. She also couldn’t help but point out their matching red outfits.

The 62-year-old also posted a smiling selfie of the duo, joking that Rose insisted on the pic.

“Update he feels as good as he looks! 11 days after heart surgery,” she wrote. “Nobody like him!!!”

News of Rose’s heart surgery was announced during a broadcast of the morning show by co-anchors King and Norah O’Donnell in early February. At the time, the pair read a statement from Rose.

“Almost 15 years ago skilled surgeons replaced my aorta valve with a new replacement valve. It has served me well enabling me to live the vigorous, full, complete life you are all so familiar with. No one loves life more than I do,” the statement read. “To continue to live this amazing life so full of challenges and friends, including so many of you in the audience, I have chosen to replace the valve with a new one. The timing is my choice.”

Rose underwent the procedure the following day and continues to recover at home. He said he looks forward to returning to the show in March.