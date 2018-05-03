Charlie Rose Accused of Sexual Harassment By Additional 27 Women Over Three Decades: New Report

Six months after Charlie Rose was fired by CBS amid sexual harassment claims, more women are coming forward with similar stories.

In a report published by the Washington Post, Thursday, and assembled from interviews with over 100 current and former employees of CBS News, 27 additional women accused the longtime journalist of sexual misconduct. The alleged incidents date back to 1976 and were allegedly reported to the network as early as 1986.

Rose, 75, responded to the new report via email to the Post, saying, “Your story is unfair and inaccurate.”

The women accused the TV anchor of inappropriate behavior such as making lewd comments and groping.

Former research assistant Joana Matthias alleged that Rose “exposed his penis and touched her breasts in the NBC News Washington bureau where they worked” back in 1976.

“This other personality would come through, and the groping would happen,” she claimed to the Post.

Another alleged victim, Annmarie Parr, told a senior producer about Rose’s behavior while she was working as a news clerk in 1986, the outlet reported. She said she told the producer after the journalist allegedly went from making “lewd, little comments” about her looks to asking her how often she had sex.

She claimed to the Post that her boss reacted by telling her, “Fine, you don’t have to be alone with him anymore.”

Seven women sued CBS in 1986 after asserting that working on the show Nightwatch — for which Rose was a co-anchor in Washington — was “offensive and hostile” to female employees, the Post reported. Plantiff Beth Homan-Ross claimed that in addition to making comments about her body, Rose would allegedly be naked when she dropped off material at his house or would invite her to come into his bathroom while he showered.

The incidents continued into more recent years, such as when he allegedly “forcibly kissed” an employee during a holiday party in 2011 and told another worker a month later, “Damn, you look good on TV,” while grabbing her buttox, the Post said.

Just last year, 24-year-old Brooks Harris was working at CBS when she claimed Rose took a liking to her, allegedly bringing her out to lunch and buying her wine.

Executive producer Ryan Kadro was allegedly warned by his assistant, Chelsea Wei, of the relationship “in case you have a lawsuit on your hands,” the Post reported.

“Ms. Wei did not tell me about inappropriate behavior by Charlie Rose towards Ms. Harris at any time,” Kadro said in an email to the Post. “Regarding your question about a ‘lawsuit’ — I don’t believe she used that word.”

Harris took a job at Rose’s PBS show that paid around $20,000 more than her previous position, where things escalated. Harris claimed the journalist “told her he hired her because he liked tall women and once suggested she have sex with another female assistant.”

“Since we terminated Charlie Rose, we’ve worked to strengthen existing systems to ensure a safe environment where everyone can do their best work,” CBS News said in a statement provided to PEOPLE in response to the report. “Some of the actions we have taken have been reported publicly, some have not. We offer employees discretion and fairness, and we take swift action when we learn of unacceptable behavior. That said, we cannot corroborate or confirm many of the situations described.”

Continued the statement, “We continue to look for ways to improve our workplace and this period of reflection and action has been important to all of us. We are not done with this process.”

The Washington Post published a report in November in which eight women alleged that Rose made non-consensual sexual advances towards them, including groping, lewd calls and walking naked in their presence, while they either worked for or aspired to work for the TV host on his Charlie Rose show spanning from the late ’90s to 2011.

“A short time ago we terminated Charlie Rose’s employment with CBS News, effective immediately. This followed the revelation yesterday of extremely disturbing and intolerable behavior said to have revolved around his PBS program,” CBS News president David Rhodes said at the time. “Despite Charlie’s important journalistic contribution to our news division, there is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace—a supportive environment where people feel they can do their best work. We need to be such a place.”