Bachelor Alum Charlie O'Connell and Playboy Playmate Anna Sophia Berglund Are Married!

Charlie O’Connell and Anna Sophia Berglund are officially living their happily ever after!

The Bachelor alum, 43, and Playboy Playmate, 32, appeared to tie the knot on Saturday in Montauk, New York.

“Congratulations you guys,” Charlie’s brother, actor Jerry O’Connell, wrote alongside a picture of the pair on their happy day, utilizing their wedding hashtag “#ChAnna.”

While Berglund opted to wear a gorgeous lacy white spaghetti strap dress, the groom wore a black tux with a polka-dot bow tie.

The actor also shared a photo of the couple holding each other tight at their wedding reception, which took place at Shagwong Tavern.

“Wedding Reception Montauk Style #ChAnna @shagwong_tavern,” he captioned the photo, shortly after praising the venue for helping them throw the “Best Wedding eva.”

But before Charlie and his bride could walk down the aisle, the reality star spent some quality time with his brother on a boat as part of the bachelor party festivities.

“With the groom before the wedding #ChAnna #BachelorParty #BabyBrother,” Jerry captioned the photo.

In another post, the actor sweetly called himself a “proud brother.”

The television personality — who starred on season 7 of The Bachelor in March 2005 — popped the question to Berglund in March, Jerry confirmed to PEOPLE.

“It’s exciting! We’re going to do the wedding this spring. I’m the best man — we’re all super stoked. It’s great,” Jerry, 44, told PEOPLE exclusively. “She’s a beautiful girl, she’s so nice. I can’t wait for him to join the married club.”

Actress Anna Sophia Berglund and actor/fiance Charlie O'Connell arrive for the premiere of "Living Among Us" held at Ahrya Fine Arts Theater on Feb. 1, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Both Charlie and Berglund also revealed on their Twitter profiles that they are set to tie the knot.

“Former #Bachelor season7, Tv Personality, #doglover (Bax&max), Sober, proud fishing boat owner #montauk &Engaged 2 my #soulmate @annasophiab #2 #cruise,” Charlie’s bio reads.

“Actress Model Playmate Realtor Dog Mom Engaged,” Berglund penned in her bio.