Charlie Murphy’s Final Tweet Will Make You Teary-Eyed

As the world mourns and reflects on the life of Charlie Murphy, his last tweet offers a glimpse into life of the late comedian.

Murphy died after a battle with leukemia in New York City Wednesday. The actor, also the brother of Eddie Murphy, was a faithful tweeter. While it’s unclear if Murphy personally tweeted from his own phone, his account regularly sent out a tweet every morning and night. And in his last message to the world, Murphy appeared to be reflecting on the past.

One to Sleep On: Release the past to rest as deeply as possible. — Charlie Murphy (@charliemurphy) April 12, 2017

“One to Sleep On,” he began the tweet, much like he began others on his page. “Release the past to rest as deeply as possible.” It’s unclear if Murphy knew that his time was short, but fans can only imagine based off the poignant tweet.

Other messages on his page stir up more emotion. In a recent tweet, Murphy mentioned the anniversary of his friend Prince’s death.

Can't believe it's been almost a year!? RIP to the Purple One✊🏿 https://t.co/SvSO1WO49i — Charlie Murphy (@charliemurphy) April 4, 2017

Inspiration quotes from Rocky, Vice Lombardi and the Purple One decorate his timeline from the last few months.

Murphy had just wrapped the annual Comedy Get Down Tour with Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, George Lopez and D.L Hughley. He was also slated to appear on the TV series Power later this year.

Murphy lost his wife, Tisha Taylor Murphy, to cervical cancer in 2009. We’ll miss Charlie Murphy and his amazing stories.

