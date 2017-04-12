Kevin Hart, Chris Rock and More Pay Tribute to Late Comedian Charlie Murphy: ‘Incredible Talent, Even Better Man’

An outpour of actors and comedians are paying tribute to the late Charlie Murphy, Eddie Murphy‘s older brother, who reportedly passed away at the age of 57 after a battle with leukemia.

According to TMZ, Charlie died in a New York City hospital. His manager reportedly said he had been battling leukemia and going through chemotherapy treatment.

After learning about his death, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Ice Cube and many more took to social media to remember the late actor, who rose to fame as a recurring performer on Comedy Central’s Chappelle’s Show from 2003-4.

“We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time . Charlie Murphy RIP,” Rock tweeted.

“Damn, sorry to hear about my friend Charlie Murphy. He took a chance on a young director in The Player’s Club. Always made me laugh. RIP,” Ice Cube wrote on Twitter.

“Wow….This is crazy. All I can say is RIP. Thank you for not only being a friend but for believing in me when I was young in this comedy game,” Hart captioned a photo of Charlie on Instagram. “Charlie Murphy did the rewrite for the first movie that I ever did called “Paper Soldiers”….His stories were legendary & unbelievable & heartfelt. I’m lucky to have know you and I’m even luckier to be able to say that I was a friend. You will be missed man. #RIPCharlieMurphy.”

Numerous fellow Hollywood A-listers also paid their respects to the late comedian, including Gabrielle Union, George Lopez and Mike Epps.

Charlie is survived by his three children. His late wife Tisha Taylor Murphy died in 2009 after battling cancer.