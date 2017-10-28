People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content
SAVE NOW
Join People Perks and save up to $1,200 a yearGet one month free

Stranger Things

Stranger Things Star Charlie Heaton Refused Entry into U.S. After Allegedly Being Caught with Cocaine at Airport

By @alexiafedz

Posted on

Charlie Heaton, the actor who portrays Jonathan Byers on the hit Netflix show Stranger Things, was detained at LAX Saturday for alleged cocaine possession, PEOPLE confirms.

The 23-year-old British actor was denied entry into the United States and sent back to the United Kingdom the same day, a law enforcement official confirms to PEOPLE.

Authorities allegedly found cocaine on the actor as he arrived into the country. Heaton was detained but not arrested.

A representative for Heaton did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The actor was flying into the U.S. ahead of Netflix’s A-list premiere party for his show’s second season.

Heaton was noticeably absent on Thursday night as his costars Millie Bobby BrownWinona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Caleb McLaughlin and Dacre Montgomery posed for pictures and celebrated the Netflix release.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

A statement obtained by PEOPLE from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection says any “foreign national may be inadmissible due to the commission of a crime involving drug possession.”

“A violation, conspiracy to violate or simply an attempt to violate any U.S. State, federal or any foreign government controlled substance violation renders a foreign national inadmissible to the United States,” it reads.

It was not clear how much time Heaton would be denied entry into the U.S.

The Sun was first to report the incident.