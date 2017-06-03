Chance the Rapper Asks HBO to Cut Bill Maher’s Show After Host Drops the N-Word on Air

WARNING: This post contains strong language.

Chance the Rapper is not mincing words when it comes to Bill Maher’s use of the n-word.

The Real Time with Bill Maher host sparked outrage after he referred to himself as a “house n—–” on Friday’s episode of the HBO show. Now, the 24-year-old rapper is asking the network to cut the comedian’s program.



“Please @HBO Do Not Air Another Episode Of Real Time With Bill Maher,” the rapper tweeted on Saturday. The post had been retweeted nearly 4,000 times in about an hour.

Maher used the racial slur during a conversation with Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse after the politician asked, “Would you like to come work in the field with us?”

Bill Maher is out here feeling way too comfortable and just used the N-word on his show. pic.twitter.com/JAojuSqn4j — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 3, 2017

“Work in the fields?” Maher, 61, replied. “Senator, I’m a house n—–.” (Maher was referring to African-American slaves who were forced to work in the homes of plantation owners versus those who were forced to do agricultural work).

The comment quickly drew the ire of those on social media, with Twitter users tweeting that Maher has “gotta go” and noting that the comedian “shouldn’t have said it.”

Nick Cannon also weighed in, joking that as a “field n—-” he would fight Maher.

As a Field Nigga, soon as @BillMaher walks out the house let him know I want the fade!!✊🏿✊🏿 🙌🏾 💪🏾🖕🏿 LOL — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) June 3, 2017

Watch: Kathy Griffin Says She’s Being Bullied By President Trump

HBO issued a statement in the wake of the incident, calling Maher’s comment “completely inexcusable and tasteless.”

“We are removing his deeply offensive comment from any subsequent airings of the show,” the network said. Maher has yet to comment on the controversy but said during the show that the comment was a joke.

The incident comes after Kathy Griffin found herself facing criticism for posing for a photo with a replica of Donald Trump‘s bloodied, decapitated head in her hand.

She acknowledged in a Twitter video that she “crossed the line.”