It was only a matter of time until someone got “double-crossed” on The Challenge‘s sneakiest, most treacherous season yet.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode of the reality competition’s latest installment, XXX: Dirty Thirty, host TJ Lavin welcomes the Challengers to their first elimination in Colombia, so called The Presidio, and explains how the weekly fights for survival will work this season.

As with previous seasons, the competitors must draw blindly to determine who will face that week’s odd men out (in this case, house punching bag Cory Wharton and last-in-maybe-first-out new addition Briana LaCuesta). They could just draw one “cross” and remain in danger of going into the elimination battle — on the other hand if they draw a “double cross,” they are safe but have to name the player who will face potentially going home.

Asks Lavin, “I told you this game was dirty, didn’t I?”

According to Battle of the Exes winner Camila Nakagawa, “It’s a whole other level of ‘Let’s stab each other in the back as many times as we can.’ This just got crazier — but I love it.”

Adds Battle of the Exes II champ Jordan Wiseley, “This aspect of the game is going to put so much pressure on people to be making backdoor deals and double-cross anyone they can to save their own skin.”

Find out who will be facing a double-edged sword (but not elimination) when The Challenge XXX: Dirty Thirty airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.