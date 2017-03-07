Chris 'CT' Tamburello Fights Back Tears at Missing Out on Son's Milestones During The Challenge

From Challenge destroyer to doting dad!

We’ve gotten several glimpses of Chris “CT” Tamburello’s firstborn on The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions, but PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode that shows the former bad boy exposing his soft side in a choked-up call with his son.

As he talks to his girlfriend and baby on the phone, Tamburello says in an interview: “So his name is Christopher, Chris Jr., CJ — but I call him everything but his name: Fatso, Buddha, Fat Face. … I’m afraid he’s going to think his name is ‘No.’ ”

And while fatherhood has certainly had its benefits for the 36-year-old (hello, baby-lifting biceps!), leaving his young son for weeks at a time can be emotionally exhausting.

“I think about him every day,” Tamburello says, tearing up, “wondering what he’s doing, what kind of trouble he’s getting into.”

Tamburello previously told PEOPLE he decided to return to the show for a 12th time because “I would love to be able to take a win back to little man: ‘Look at your old man. He’s still got it!’ ”

But having gone through such a huge shift in his personal life before this round on the MTV competition, Tamburello admits he’s reconsidering his pace moving forward.

“Life’s funny like that,” he says in the clip, “just when you think you’ve got everything figured out, life will go and change all the questions on you.”

The Challenge: Invasion of the Champions airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.