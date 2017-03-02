Swingin' in His Skivvies! See Chad Michael Murray Have a Risky Business Moment

Step aside Tom Cruise, and hello Chad Michael Murray!

In an exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s Sun Records, Murray gives Cruise’s Risky Business underwear moment a run for its money.

Murray, 35, plays artist Sam Phillips — a husband and father devoted to music — in the new CMT series.

“When did you get in?” Sam’s wife, Becky (Jennifer Holland), asks when she finds him on the downstairs couch early in the morning, clearly not knowing that he just walked through the door and is pretending to be asleep. “Why didn’t you come to bed?”

“I didn’t want to wake you,” Sam responds.

But now that he is “awake,” Sam is ready to dance, despite being told by the doctor to “take it easy,” according to his wife.

“This is what’s going to get me right,” he says as he loads the record onto the record player and starts showing off his dance moves.

And did we forget to mention that he’s dancing in his boxers and socks?

Though his son, Knox (Chase Wainscott), and his wife are clearly entertained by his rhythm, uptight Mrs. McCluskey (Lucy Catharine Haskill) is not convinced when she arrives at the door to take Knox to school.

“Morning, Nadine,” Sam says to Mrs. McCluskey, who is evidently frazzled at seeing Sam breaking it down — in his boxers! “Now I do believe you’re speechless. Is this a first?”

We’re speechless too, Nadine.

Sun Records airs Thursdays (10 p.m. ET) on CMT.