New Dad, Nude Dad! See Why Chad Michael Murray Is Baring It All Just Days After Daughter's Birth

It’s a big week for Chad Michael Murray!

Just two days after welcoming his second child, a baby girl, the 35-year-old actor is stripping down for a scene in his new show, Sun Records.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode, Murray, who plays record label owner and producer Sam Phillips on the CMT series, is upstairs taking a shower when he overhears prying house guest Mrs. McClusky (Lucy Catharine Haskill) stop by to question his wife Becky (Jennifer Holland).

“Now, Becky, I’m not one to gossip, but the paperboy told Gladys Twain from down the street that he saw Sam take his trousers off outside for God and country to see!” she exclaims.

As she goes on, Murray casually strolls downstairs into the living room — completely nude, save for a towel cupping his genitals. Mrs. McClusky gasps and quickly looks away.

“Always a pleasure seeing you, Nadine,” he says slyly before picking up a pile of clothes, winking at her and walking out — giving her a completely unobstructed view of his behind.

Sam’s habit of embarrassing his nosy neighbor has become somewhat of a running gag on the series, with the music legend dancing around the house in his underpants a few weeks back, much to Mrs. McClusky’s chagrin — but certainly not to Murray fans’!

Sun Records airs Thursdays (10 p.m. ET) on CMT.