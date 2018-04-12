Chad Michael Murray had never known the cause of death of his late grandmother — until now.

In fact, there were only two people who knew what exactly happened at the time of her death: his grandmother and her husband, his late grandfather, who was accused of her murder.

On Wednesday’s episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Murray, 36, finally got some closure about her death.

“There’s this feeling that grandpa would’ve said or verbalized something to people before he died and after he died, his words were changed. He’s like, ‘No, I’m not taking accountability for this. This isn’t right.’ There’s something wrong here with the narrative that’s put after,” Tyler Henry, 22, told the One Tree Hill alum.

“For some reason, they’re having me talk about grandma. They’re having me talk about a fall for some reason. I don’t know what this is,” Henry explained.

“The speculation from the stories that I got from my grandfather was that he was arrested for her murder,” the actor said. “She died at 17 and she just had my mother. She was found with her hands tied behind her back, hung in the basement. So there was a fall, just in a different way.”

“And then after that, he was cleared and they didn’t really have enough evidence to say, ‘It was you that did it.’ ”

But according to Henry, Murray’s late grandmother died by suicide.

“Before I got here, there was this woman who came through who I acknowledged passing away tragically. But it came through in a way of like, taking accountability to some extent for her actions,” Henry informed the American Drifter author. “But I’m thinking that it might have been even her way of kinda trying to come through and say, ‘Hey, this is something that I’m putting more on myself.’ So, I don’t think he killed your grandmother.”

After speaking with Henry and learning the details about his late grandmother’s death, Murray revealed, “I am, without a doubt, a believer,” adding, “He’s pretty damn good at it.”

Hollywood Medium airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on E!

If you or someone you know is showing warning signs of suicide, consider contacting the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK, texting the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or seeking help from a professional.