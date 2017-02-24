Chad Michael Murray Addresses His Gilmore Girls Revival Recasting

Chad Michael Murray is addressing his Gilmore Girls revival recasting, which came as a big surprise to the series’ diehards when they streamed the revival last fall.

Sitting down with Entertainment Tonight, Murray, 35, revealed the reasoning as to why he didn’t come back as his bad boy character, Tristin Dugray, who he starred as in the original CW series from 2000-01.

“I heard [it was happening] and I wasn’t available at the time. I’m pretty positive I was having a baby — my first child,” said Murray, who is expecting a second child — a daughter — with his wife, Sarah Roemer.

“It just did not work into what we were doing at that moment, so I know that somebody went out and was Tristin, but it wasn’t me,” he said.

In the four-part revival, which hit Netflix on Nov. 25, Murray’s character Tristin shows up when Rory (Alexis Bledel) and Paris (Liza Weil) return to their high school alma mater, Chilton — but it was beyond obvious to fans that he was replaced, even though the appearance was brief.

Still, Murray commended the actor who filled his shoes and portrayed him in A Year in the Life.

“But I hear strong work, good job, man!” Murray said with a clip of his hands. “You know, Tristan’s secret was be that guy that every girl wants to be next to, but just isn’t sure they should be and I heard he did it well.”

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is now streaming on Netflix.