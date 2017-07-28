Up in Flames! Chad Johnson & Karina Smirnoff Got an Immediate Sign Their Relationship Was Doomed

Sorry folks, it looks like Charina might never be a thing.

In the midst of wooing Dancing with the Stars veteran and Famously Single cast mate Karina Smirnoff, Chad Johnson found out things don’t always go according to plan — especially when your plan involves something so … flammable.

So what was this disaster date? In the former Bachelorette star’s own words, “I was gonna take Karina out to a real nice dinner at a nice restaurant, but apparently the kitchen caught on fire.”

In an exclusive clip of Sunday’s new Famously Single, the cast can barely keep it together while Johnson tells them about his calamitous first date plan.

Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum Dorothy Wang was quick to point out that the restaurant going “up in flames” wasn’t exactly a positive omen. “What are the odds? I don’t wanna be a pessimist, but …”

Johnson tries to recover, claiming the date will be, “just as nice — just not at the restaurant,” which, of course, only causes his housemates to taunt him more. Instead of the fancy restaurant which he had originally designated for his first official date with Smirnoff, they will instead be eating picnic-style outside.

Johnson isn’t the first Bachelor franchise castoff to move into the Famously Single house — Josh Murray participated Dr. Sterling’s love clinic in the show’s first season.

Although Johnson was unattached at the time of Famously Single filming — and still coping with personal tragedy that caused him to act out during his time on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise — the Bachelor Nation bad boy seemed hopeful about his chances with Smirnoff.

“Karina’s kinda flirting with another guy. I don’t know where that’s going, but I’ve got an amazing date planned and I think after this he’s gonna have no shot,” he says in the clip. “Guy’s dead in the water.”

Famously Single airs Sundays (10 p.m. ET) on E!