Céline Dion Shares Poignant Career Advice from Late Husband René Angélil on The Voice

Céline Dion is coming to The Voice — and she’s got some very special advice from her late husband René Angélil to share.

The 48-year-old singer will appear as a mentor to Gwen Stefani‘s team during the battle rounds, kicking off on the hit NBC reality singing competition Monday.

In a sneak peek of her upcoming visit, which aired during Wednesday’s “Best of the Blind Auditions” recap episode, Dion gushed over Team Gwen.

“What I like about The Voice is I get to be stunned by amazing talents,” she confessed to viewers. “This is the new generation.”

But it was one poignant tip she learned from Angélil that inspired contestants JChosen and Kenny P to give their all.

“My husband is always with me,” Dion told them of her husband of 22 years and talent manager for over three decades, who died in January 2016 after a battle with cancer. “He said, ‘You cannot be good all the time. You have to be good when it’s time.’ ”

Elsewhere in the clip, Dion proved to be a hands-on coach, joining in on harmonies and even giving stage directions.

At one point, she freaked when singers Sammie Zonana and Johnny Gates covered her 2003 single “I Drove All Night” (itself a cover of Cyndi Lauper‘s 1989 hit). “Oh. My. God,” she said — getting up and pretending to leave the room after the duo sang. “It’s so original. I’m really, really thrilled.”

Dion won’t be the only star mentoring during The Voice‘s battle rounds. John Legend, DJ Khaled and Luke Bryan will all help Adam Levine, Alicia Keys and Blake Shelton guide their contestants through the next round.

One star not on the panel this season is Nicki Minaj, though she would likely want to join Team Gwen for some Dion’s face-time.

On Monday, the 34-year-old rapper posted a video to Instagram in which she paid tribute to Dion —lip-syncing her 1996 ballad “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.”

The video got the attention of Dion, who tweeted, “Excellente interprétation !! / Good job @nickiminaj!”

“I love you so much,” Minaj wrote back. “Thank you!!!”

