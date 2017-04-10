CHRIS PRATT: YES

He might be a big movie star now, but Pratt would never say no to playing Andy Dwyer one more time. “Well, it’s hard to say. I would never rule it out. There’s jobs I’ve done in the past where I could safely say I would never do that again, but Parks and Rec is not one of them," he said on the SiriusXM show Sway’s Universe in 2016. “We did do seven seasons, y’know, somewhere along the lines of 150 episodes. So eventually you start running out of stories to tell. But because of the nature of that show kinda mimicking time, I definitely wouldn’t rule out seeing it again; seeing us get back together for something, for a movie, or for another season down the line. Possible spin-offs or whatever.”