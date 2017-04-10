TV
Are They in or Out? 11 Celebs on Reprising Their Famous Roles
Every celebrity who has been lucky enough to play an iconic film or movie role has been asked one question over and over: Would you be down to reprise your role for a reboot or sequel?
LAUREN GRAHAM: UNLIKELY
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life may have shocked fans with a major cliffhanger in its final episode, but fans might have to stay in the dark — if it's up to Graham, that is. "If it all existed in a vacuum, I would play that character until my dying day," she said about the possibility of a second season of the Netflix revival at Deadline's Emmy Contenders event. "Now it's become what could we do with this story that is satisfying, that is worth continuing. I don't know if there is a need to do more. I wouldn't want it to feel like we overstayed our welcome."
LISA KUDROW: NO
Sorry, Friends fans! You'll have to just keep hanging out with Phoebe Buffay on Netflix. “I don’t see [a TV reunion] happening. It would be fun, but what would it be about? Think about it.” Kudrow said on TODAY. “The thing we liked best about the show was that they were 20-somethings and they were their own family. Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?”
LINDSAY LOHAN: YES
Someone call Tina Fey: “I have been trying so hard to do a Mean Girls 2. It is not in my hands,” she revealed during a Facebook Live interview with CNN's Becky Anderson in January. “I know that [writer] Tina Fey and [producer] Lorne Michaels and all of Paramount are very busy… I will keep forcing it and pushing it on them until we do it.” She's even written a treatment for the script and has a cast in mind, so she's not joking when she says that all she needs is a green light.
SARAH JESSICA PARKER: MAYBE
“It’s in a warming drawer. It’s never been a ‘no’ … it’s always been an if and when,” the woman behind Carrie Bradshaw revealed at New York Fashion Week in February. “And that remains the question being asked by two very thoughtful people who are taking into very serious consideration those people who devoted a lot of time. We’re not cavalier about the way we arrive at that decision.”
TAYLOR KITSCH: NO
“I’ll never play Riggins again,” Kitsch told Vanity Fair of possibly reprising his Friday Night Lights role, shattering hearts everywhere. “I don’t know. I don’t see any reason to relive it; leave the memories where they’re at . . . they’re so great, you know?”
MINKA KELLY: NO
Also against the idea of a Friday Night Lights reunion? Minka Kelly a.k.a. Lyla Garrity, who also shot down the idea to Vanity Fair. “I think some things are better left [with people] wanting more.”
CHRIS PRATT: YES
He might be a big movie star now, but Pratt would never say no to playing Andy Dwyer one more time. “Well, it’s hard to say. I would never rule it out. There’s jobs I’ve done in the past where I could safely say I would never do that again, but Parks and Rec is not one of them," he said on the SiriusXM show Sway’s Universe in 2016. “We did do seven seasons, y’know, somewhere along the lines of 150 episodes. So eventually you start running out of stories to tell. But because of the nature of that show kinda mimicking time, I definitely wouldn’t rule out seeing it again; seeing us get back together for something, for a movie, or for another season down the line. Possible spin-offs or whatever.”
JULIE ANDREWS: YES
Looks like we might get to return to Genovia after all! “There’s talk about [Princess Diaries 3]. And [Anne Hathaway]’s very keen to do it. I would very willingly and happily do it,” Andrews told BuzzFeed.“I think we might do it in honor of [late director Garry Marshall]. Annie had an idea that she wanted to pursue about it, and I’m all for it, so if she’d like to…”
SOPHIA BUSH: PROBABLY NOT
Sadly for all the One Tree Hill fans of the world, it seems like we may have seen the last of Brooke Davis. "I don't know how I could cut myself in half to make [a reboot] happen because I shoot Chicago P.D. for 10 months out of the year," Bush told E! News in 2016. "I guess if the stars align for all of the producers who have other jobs to do another job and then miraculously 15 people could manage to be free for a special, that would be cool. I just don't know how we would ever make it work, but it's certainly flattering that people want us to."
JOHN KRASINSKI: YES
Would Krasinski ever step back into Jim Halpert's shoes? “I think if anybody had an idea of doing a reunion that made sense and sort of fit together, I’d do it in a heartbeat,” he told the Huffington Post in 2016 of The Office cast reuniting. So … who do have to ask to get this started?
MILEY CYRUS: DON'T THINK SO
Cyrus is officially done with her Disney Channel character, but there is one thing that would get her to rock her Hannah Montana wig again. "I don't know, maybe if she had an alter ego, and that alter ego was me," she told E! News. "Turn it all the way around."
