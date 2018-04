Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, Maddie Ziegler & More Reveal What Really Goes Into Filming Reality TV Shows

While she didn’t appear on fellow The Girls Next Door star Kendra Wilkinson’s Kendra on Top, Madison did call out the reality show for teasing a confrontation between the two women at Madison’s book signing that the Down the Rabbit Hole author claimed never happened. “Friends started hitting me up and saying, ‘Oh I saw a preview for Kendra’s show on this website. And it has footage of you. I didn’t know you did her show,’ ” Madison, who had a falling out with Wilkinson years ago, told PEOPLE. “I was really surprised. I was like, ‘I didn’t do her show.’ ”

The 2015 episode in question ended with Wilkinson waiting in the parking lot as she worked up the nerve to confront Madison.

“It was definitely a new low in my opinion as far as trying to create content out of nothing,” said Madison. “It was a completely fake setup. She spends the whole episode ranting about how allegedly fake I am, but it was just a whole fake scene.”