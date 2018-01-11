TV
13 Stars You Didn't Know Were Members of the Kardashian Fan Club
America’s First Family of Fame has quite a few famous fans, some more expected than others
Posted on
More
1 of 13
JESSICA CHASTAIN
For the Golden Globe-nominated actress' role as Molly Bloom in her film Molly’s Game, about a woman’s struggle for success in a world dominated by men, Chastain said her character resembled the Kardashian family in her recent interview with W Magazine.
“I thought about what women have to become in order to find power in a society where men are making all of the rules,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh — the Kardashians are an incredible example of women who have their own sense of entrepreneurial power.'”
2 of 13
KATHARINE MCPHEE
Dear Khloé Kardashian: McPhee really wants to be your BFF. The American Idol alum stopped by PEOPLE Now to share her girl crush on the reality star, as well as her admiration for the rest of the Kardashian crew.
"I love all the Kardashians. I've met them all … I've legitimately tried to be Khloé's friend and she hasn't rejected me but I think she switched her email," McPhee said. "Kourtney said to somebody last week, 'Oh yeah, Kourtney and Kat tried to be friends at one point,' so it's known I tried to be friends with her. I just feel like I'd be a good friend for her."
3 of 13
MILLIE BOBBY BROWN
She may be rising the Hollywood ranks thanks to her starring role in Netflix's Stranger Things, but the actress isn't above getting her dose of reality TV, specifically Keeping Up with the Kardashians. "I'm obsessed with them. …They are so entertaining!" Brown gushed to host Jimmy Fallon during a Tonight Show appearance. "They have their own language. So instead of saying like, 'I swear,’ they’re like, ‘Bible.' "
4 of 13
JENNIFER LAWRENCE
Perhaps Hollywood's most famous Kardashian super-fan, Lawrence has often gushed about her love for the reality family. When she ran into them in a hotel a few years ago, she freaked out about meeting her favorite reality stars.
"We said, 'Hi' and walked into the elevator and as the doors were closing, she screamed across the lobby, 'I love your show!'" Kim Kardashian West told the U.K.'s Sun newspaper. "We were laughing so hard." At Lawrence's 25th birthday party, she was surprised by Kris Jenner and was so delighted that "it was the closest I’ve ever come to losing consciousness."
5 of 13
BELLA THORNE
Thorne recently made headlines for getting friendly with Scott Disick, but she's made it clear that she has nothing but love for the KarJenner family. Not long after telling Jenny McCarthy that she is "very friendly with Kylie and Kendall. Kylie and I used to be very close," the actress elaborated to Cosmopolitan that she loves the famous family. "Those girls are cool. We personally have no problems with each other, nobody said anything to me. So, as far as I know, it’s pretty chill."
6 of 13
BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD
"I had never watched [Keeping Up with the Kardashians] and then when I was super-pregnant I was overdue and I actually had a pretty bad injury and I got put on bed rest and I couldn’t move," she confessed to The Huffington Post. "And I asked my friends, ‘What should I do?’ Because I just wanted to be productive. They’re like, ‘Listen, you got a 5-year-old running around, on bed rest, you just need to do what you want to do most. What is that? Do you want to read magazines? Like what do you want to do?’ And I was like, ‘I just want to watch the Kardashians, I never watched it before! I just really want to see what this is all about.’ And I have since watched every single episode. I love it … I love it.”
7 of 13
LENA DUNHAM
Dunham has been very outspoken about her love of the Kardashians recently, even defending them against criticism that they go against what her Lenny newsletter represents. "People will be like, those Kardashians aren't what you represent, and we're like, they're awesome entrepreneurs who are all about sisterhood and connection, so yeah, it is," she said on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
8 of 13
JENNIFER ANISTON
While she's not a fan of social media, Jen is a fan of the world's foremost selfie pioneers. "I sadly am very much interested in the Kardashian-Jenner thing," she told PEOPLE. "That's a guilty pleasure for sure." Shh, Jen, there's no shame in it. The first step is acceptance.
9 of 13
SAM SMITH
The Oscar-winning pop star first got a picture with Kim almost two years ago — and he called her "outrageously beautiful" because that contour is even more on point up close — and since then, he's hung out with the family (and Kanye West!) on multiple occasions.
10 of 13
KATY PERRY
We'll let Katy herself explain just how obsessed she is with the first family of reality TV: "Listen, Kris Jenner is very important to me. That is not sarcastic at all. She has a great sense of humor, and she's kind of like the mother of everyone," she told ET at the 2015 Met Ball. "I was thinking the other day, we've all had our own commentary on the Kardashians, but if they hadn't existed, we wouldn't have had the fantastic [Caitlyn] Jenner, who is just evolving everybody right now with all of [her] wonderfulness. So, the Kardashians, in my book, are completely valid."
11 of 13
KESHA
When the singer was promoting her reality show, My Crazy Beautiful Life, she revealed that she's also seen many an episode of KUWTK: "I have a love for the Kardashians, I'm not going to lie to you."
12 of 13
DEMI LOVATO
"I learned to accept my body when the trend started becoming less about super, super skinny models that was completely unattainable for anybody to have," she gushed to Allure. "Kim Kardashian — say whatever you want about her — but she has revolutionized what's accepted with curves nowadays."
13 of 13
FELICITY JONES
When the Oscar nominee has a stressful day, she often turns to the KarJenner family and their many, many adventures to unwind. "Watching their show is so relaxing," Felicity told Violet Grey. "It's how I switch off. And they all have an incredible work ethic, don't they?" Yes they do, Felicity. Yes, they do.
See Also
More
More
Bachelor Winter Games Contestants Had Same Drinking Limits as Bachelor in Paradise Cast: Source
Kim and Khloé Kardashian: Rob Should Have 'Controlled Himself' During Blac Chyna Drama
Siesta Key Stars Focused On Moving 'Forward' After Being Wrongly Tied to Shark-Dragging Video
Teresa Giudice Loves Husband Joe's New Body: 'He Looked So Bloated' Before Going to Prison