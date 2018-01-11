13 Stars You Didn't Know Were Members of the Kardashian Fan Club

JESSICA CHASTAIN

For the Golden Globe-nominated actress' role as Molly Bloom in her film Molly’s Game, about a woman’s struggle for success in a world dominated by men, Chastain said her character resembled the Kardashian family in her recent interview with W Magazine.

“I thought about what women have to become in order to find power in a society where men are making all of the rules,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh — the Kardashians are an incredible example of women who have their own sense of entrepreneurial power.'”