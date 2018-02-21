While most of the Celebrity Big Brother houseguests talked strategy and backdoor plans, Metta World Peace kept busy by cuddling a stuffed owl and could often be seen enjoying the house’s hot tub.

The former NBA star, who entered the house without ever having seen an episode of the competition series before, was evicted in a unanimous vote on Monday night after asking to go home since the very first week.

Metta World Peace discussed his eviction with PEOPLE and revealed whether he would ever do the show again.

PEOPLE: How are you feeling after the eviction?

Metta World Peace: I’m feeling good. Not ever watching the show or ever seen the show and having that invite, thank you to CBS and Big Brother and everyone on the show for having me. I feel like I played and I feel good. I feel good about my performance.

What did you miss most about being home?

I missed my wife and my kids. That was the main thing. I wasn’t prepared for that part of the game. If they have the all-stars maybe, hopefully they’ll have me back. I would love to do it again. It was fun.

In the live feeds, there was some chatter about you pressing an “emergency button” to leave early. Was that true?

I panicked a little bit. I had a panic attack because I was missing my family and I was claustrophobic. You know, you had no phone and you have your family and so I didn’t think I could handle it. A couple of times throughout the show, I had to call the producers and just let them know I was struggling. But then my housemates helped me out a lot. Marissa [Jaret Winokur] really helped me out, Omarosa [Manigualt Newman] helped me and everybody really helped me out. It was tough, it was tough for me. I wasn’t prepared for that.

Both Keshia Knight Pulliam and Shannon Elizabeth had predicted that you might win. What do you make of that?

I appreciate it. I think everybody could have had a shot in this game. I definitely appreciate their support. I feel like I was coming along in the end but it was tough for me, it was tough.

When you said throughout the show that you didn’t know how the game worked, people thought that was a part of strategy. Was it?

I think the strategy for me going in, I knew it was a backstabbing game. There was a bunch of people there and only one winner so for me, I was like, “I’m not going in and aligning with anybody. I don’t want any alliance because I’m trying to beat you. I want everybody to know where I stand.” I think that’s what really gave.

Who did you become closest with in the house?

Everyone. Everybody’s pretty tight. Everybody’s developed a relationship. There wasn’t one person that I liked more than the other.

Was there anyone you would have never guessed you’d become friends with?

I was so happy to meet Keshia. We’re the same age, but I had liked her as a kid through The Cosby Show. Just to meet her, wow, that like made my day.

Omarosa has been making headlines outside the house by talking about her time in the White House. Were you as interested as the other houseguests to hear about it?

Yeah, actually I didn’t know anything about Omarosa. I heard that she was a reality star and something about her being on The Apprentice. I didn’t know that. She told me in the house that she had worked for Donald Trump and I honestly still don’t know what’s going on with Omarosa. Somebody said that she was like a villain to America, I just know that she’s a great person. I know nothing about her outside of this. I don’t know anything about her. The only person I knew was Chuck [Liddell] and Keshia. Everyone else I knew nothing about but I know them personally as a friend which is cool. I’m going to go watch American Pie, I’m going to “Fly,” I’m going to listen to James [Maslow’s] music, I’m going to go look at Ross Mathews, I’m going to go look at Marissa’s Hairspray. I didn’t know anybody when I first got there.

You also entertained us all with your stuffed owl and Jacuzzi flamingo fight. Will you miss them?

That was fun! I’m going to miss the flamingos, I’m going to miss the Jacuzzi and the owl was fun. The owl helped me a lot because seven days in I was struggling, and after I got past seven days I needed something to attach myself to. The owl helped me out a lot.

Do you have any predictions for who might win?

It’s hard to say. I think James might pull it out. In the game, nobody knows what the competition is going to be. It’s not as easy just because you’re a man and you’re in physical shape or you’re fast. The game is bigger than that so it can be anybody’s game.

Now that you’ll be on the jury to select the winner, how will you make your decision?

I’m going to make it on whoever plays the game the best. I don’t want to make my decision based off who I like. I don’t think that’s going to be fair.

What will you miss most about the show?

Probably just being in the house and the food and the games. Definitely the games.

What was your takeaway from this whole experience?

It made me a little tougher. It was tough being in there and I lasted longer than I thought I would last. I’m pretty happy about that. Next time, if I do get invited back, I’ll be prepared to stay for the long haul.

