Kim Kardashian Reads Kanye West's Tweet During Jimmy Kimmel-Themed Mean Tweets for Host's Birthday

To celebrate Jimmy Kimmel‘s 50th birthday, the team at Jimmy Kimmel Live! surprised the late-night host with a special edition of their popular segment, “Mean Tweets.”

While Kimmel is used to having celebrities read the internet’s harshest disses about themselves, this time stars, including Kim Kardashian West, Stephen Colbert and Jennifer Lawrence, repeated tweets about the birthday boy.

Most A-listers read tweets from fans but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 37, read a tweet from her husband Kanye West when the rapper was feuding with Kimmel back in September 2013.

Jimmy Kimmel Live

“Jimmy Kimmel put yourself in my shoes … Oh no that means you would have gotten too much good p—- in your life,” West tweeted in all-caps.

At the time, the Grammy winner, 40, was responding to Kimmel’s spoof of an interview West did on BBCRadio 1 by recreating it with kids.

Other celebrities who made cameos in the latest “Mean Tweets” installment were Howard Stern, Halle Berry, David Letterman, Chris Hemsworth and Will Ferrell.

Jimmy Kimmel Live Twitter

Also during the special birthday episode, Adam Sandler, Huey Lewis, Ray Romano and James Taylor surprised Kimmel in-person while George Clooney, Matt Damon and Jennifer Aniston made appearances in various pre-taped sketches.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. (ET) on ABC.