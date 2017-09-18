No Date, No Problem! Stars Bring Kids and Siblings to the Emmys Red Carpet
Forget diamonds — kids and siblings were the hottest accessory this year
Posted on
More
1 of 6
SEEING DOUBLE
Robin Wright and daughter Dylan Penn might have caused photographers on the red carpet to do a double take, as they stunned in matching slinky black gowns on their way into the ceremony.
2 of 6
FAMILY PORTRAIT
Sofia Vergara's husband, Joe Manganiello, may have been on location filming a movie, but she still had a very handsome date, thanks to her son, Manolo. Those perfect cheekbones? He got them from his mama.
3 of 6
BROTHERS & SISTERS
Clearly a love of fashion runs in the Rodriguez family, as both Modern Family star Rico Rodriguez and his sister Raini rocked the red carpet in style. (Hey, you have to look your most glam when you're sitting next to Sofia Vergara!)
4 of 6
MINI-ME
Nominee Liev Schreiber and his 8-year-old son, Samuel Kai, made matching outfits seem cool again thanks to their doubly dapper tuxedos.
5 of 6
BACK-TO-BACK
What, you thought hanging out with your favorite TV stars was the best perk of attending the Emmys? Allow Giancarlo Espositio and his daughter Shayne Lyra Esposito to prove you wrong with their adorable poses.
6 of 6
BONDING MOMENT
Matthew Modine lends his daughter, Shameless star Ruby Modine, some fatherly support on the red carpet … although, considering she already looks like a pro, she's clearly learned from the best.
See Also
More
More
Big Little Lies' Laura Dern Wins First-Ever Emmy, for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Ben Affleck Supports Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus at the Emmys
The Absolute Best Celebrity Reactions to Sean Spicer's Surprise Emmys Appearance